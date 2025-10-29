Ahead of SRK's 60th birthday, Raveena Tandon opens up about the actor: ‘He’s not the conventional good looking guy…’

When asked about Shah Rukh, Raveena said, “He’s a riot to work with. Super fun and witty. He’s always cracking jokes. He’d always say that I smelt good and would ask me what perfumes I wore. He’s not the conventional good looking guy but he’s still the king of romance.”

Shah Rukh Khan has had a blockbuster year — from the success of his son Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood to winning his well-deserved National Award for Jawan (2023). As he turns 60 on November 2, Filmfare brought together several actors to reflect on the man who continues to define stardom in Bollywood. And it was Raveena Tandon’s recollection that stood out for its warmth and honesty.

On the work front When it comes to the duo, Raveena and Shah Rukh have shared screen space in Zamaana Deewana (1995) and Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke (originally titled Jaadu, released in 2004), where they played children of rival gang leaders. Their chemistry onscreen was charming, but it’s clear from Raveena’s words that the camaraderie off-screen was just as delightful.

On the personal work front, Raveena has officially joined the cast of Tamil superstar Suriya’s much-anticipated film Suriya 46, which is directed by Venky Atluri. Meanwhile, Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani is fast making her own mark in Bollywood. After her debut in Azaad alongside Ajay Devgn, she’s set to share screen space with Munjya fame Abhay Verma in Laikey Laikaa. The duo recently teased fans with a fun video call ahead of their June 11 release — and expectations are already soaring high. As for SRK, his newest film King is currently in the works.