Air India tragedy: Friends & families of crew members of flight AI-171 Ahmedabad-London mourn their lost ones

As the nation grapples with the tragic AI-171 plane crash where 241 people on board lost their lives, the friends and families of the travellers grieve losing their loved ones. Friends & families of crew members of flight AI-171 Ahmedabad-London mourn their lost ones

Rochelle K Samodar, Clive’s friend

Clive was a kind, humble soul. He fondly called me Akka (elder sister). He was a beloved part of our UBM Christa Kanthi Church in Kurla (Mumbai). Despite his demanding schedule, Clive never missed a chance to greet and connect with each person in the congregation — from the eldest to the youngest — always with a warm smile and genuine interest in their lives. He was so much more than the uniform he wore with pride — flying was truly his passion. His presence lit up every room, and his loss has left a deep void. His family, loved ones, and all of us who knew him are heartbroken.

Shruti Craig, friend of Roshni Rajendra Songhare

I knew Roshni Rajendra Songhare from an IndiGo flight," shares Shruti Craig, adding, "She was full of life, always greeting people with a smile and spreading positivity. Our job creates a strong, unspoken bond. Her last story was from Ahmedabad, about dinner the night before the incident, and her final post was a joyful hotel room selfie. It’s haunting how unpredictable life is.

Anil Vyas, father of Dr Komi Vyas

Ek saath pura parivar khatam ho jana, bahut mushkil samay hai hamare liye... Puri zindagi bas 10-12 bags mein samet kar woh London ke liye nikle the. Jate hue unhone selfi le kar bhi bheji. 1:32pm par unhone bataya ki wo run way par hai aur uske baad TV par dekha aur phone aaye ki kya hua hai. Humein bas itna hai ki phone, body ya unka kuch toh mil jaye waapas. Hum sab toote huye hain.

Viswash Kumar Ramesh, 40, who was seated in 11A is the only one who’s survived. The British National was visiting family in India and was heading back to the UK with his brother, who was seated in a different row. Revealing that he jumped from the plane miraculously at the last moment, he told us: “When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital. My brother was travelling with me and I can’t find him anymore.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Viswash at the hospital on Friday.

Bhoomi Chauhan was supposed to board the Air India flight to London, but she missed it by 10 minutes due to traffic. “I am shivering. I am not able to talk. My Ganpati Bappa saved me,” she told Republic TV. Bhoomi lives in London and was going back to her husband after vacationing in India.