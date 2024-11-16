HTLS Exclusive | Akshay Kumar to star in an Ajay Devgn directorial

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit is currently underway in Delhi. Earlier today evening, during a sit down chat with HT City's managing editor Sonal Kalra, actor Ajay Devgn revealed quite an exciting nugget of information. Accompanied by Akshay Kumar, the duo were discussing their respective stints with Rohit Shetty, highlighting the latter's sense of humour. Ajay soon segued into his process when it comes to script selection. When asked when the audience could expect to experience an Akki-Ajay collaboration, Ajay was gracious enough to reveal that the two do in fact, have a big collaboration up their sleeves. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar announce their next project

He said, "Ok this is something we were going to announce later but I think this is a great platform. We're already working on something together where I'm directing the film and he's in the film". Akshay promptly added, "It's going to be great, being directed by Ajay Devgn".

Akshay and Ajay only recently shared the screen in Shetty's Singham Again, which is still running in theatres. As far as direction goes, Ajay has as many as 4 titles under his belt, as a director, U Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), Runway 34 (2022) and Bholaa (2023).

Are you excited to see this collaboration?