Akshay Kumar defends Paresh Rawal amid Hera Pheri 3 controversy: I consider him a friend

The case of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the Hera Pheri 3 controversy has been in the news for some time now. The latter's exit from the film midway created quite a stir with even Akshay Kumar taking Paresh Rawal to court. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

Now, the actor has addressed the issue at the trailer launch of Housefull 5. Reacting to how the fans have been disappointed in Paresh and have called him out, Akshay jumped to his co-star's defence.

He said, “I have been working with Paresh Rawal for over 30 years and have done an array of films with him as well. I really admire him and I consider him to be a friend.”

The actor added that whatever has happened and whatever is the issue, it is now a legal matter. “This is a court matter and whatever happens, this matter of Hera Pheri 3 will be handled in court. But yes, Paresh Rawal is my friend and I admire him a lot,” he ended.

Akshay, who is co-producing Hera Pheri 3 along with acting in it, filed a case against Paresh for his ‘unprofessional’ behaviour of exiting the film abruptly. Even Paresh had recently tweeted that his legal team has sent an appropriate response to the same.