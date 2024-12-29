Akshay Kumar pens a beautiful note as he wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on 51st birthday:'Tere varga sach mein hor koi na'

Actor Akshay Kumar celebrated his wife Twinkle Khanna's 51st birthday with a heartfelt and playful post on social media. On December 29, he shared an edited video on Instagram that beautifully captured the contrasting sides of Twinkle’s personality, along with a loving message that highlighted their unique bond. Akshay Kumar wished Twinkle Khanna on her 51st birthday

The video started with the text, "What everyone thinks my wife is like," showing a serene Twinkle basking in the sun while reading a book. This clip portrayed her composed and intellectual side, often associated with her public persona as a celebrated author and columnist. The scene then transitioned to the caption, "But what she's really like," revealing Twinkle letting loose with quirky dance moves in their living room. The lighthearted segment showcased her fun and carefree nature. The video concluded with Akshay joining in to give Twinkle a cheerful high-five, adding a personal touch that highlighted their joyful chemistry.

Accompanying the video, Akshay penned a touching note. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Tina. You’re not just a sport; you’re the whole game. I’ve learned so much from you—how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you’re almost always the reason for it), how to sing my heart out when a favorite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na (There’s truly no one else like you).” The heartfelt message resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with warm wishes for Twinkle.

On the professional front, Akshay is gearing up for a packed 2025. His upcoming projects include the much-anticipated Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Chunky Pandey, and is slated for release on June 6, 2025. Beyond this, he has two other exciting ventures lined up—Bhooth Bangla, reuniting him with director Priyadarshan, and the star-studded Welcome to the Jungle.

With his professional success and personal milestones, Akshay continues to win hearts on and off the screen.