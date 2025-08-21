Akshay Kumar reveals why he eats dinner sharp at 6:30 pm every day; says ‘Bimariyaan aapke nazdeek nahi aayengi…’

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most adored, popular and bankable actors of the country. May it be romance, comedy or drama, there is no genre that he has not aced in his 34 year long career in the Hindi film industry. But his fans especially love Akshay in action movies. Unlike most other celebs, till date Akshay performs most of his stunts himself. Apart from being a superstar, the hero is one of the biggest fitness icons of India. Well, in a recent interview, Akshay shared an important health tip that he swears by. Akshay Kumar

During a recent media interaction, Akshay Kumar revealed the reason behind consuming dinner at 6:30 pm every evening. He shared, “6:30 baje khana kyun ek toh sabse important hai, aapke shareer ke liye sabse zyaada important hai, kyunki hum jab raat ko so jaate hain, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting. Every part of our body is resting. But what is not resting is your stomach because we have eaten food late. By the time you get up, it is time for him to relax. But when we get up we eat our breakfast and again the poor stomach is working. It's working very hard. I'm explaining it in a very very simple way. And you all know, aap sabhi jaante hain ki jo pet hai, wohi ek sabse, matlab, jitni bhi bimariyaan hoti hain woh sab wahi se aati hain.”

The superstar went on to add, “So it is important. I think saare shareer ke andar agar aap sabse zyaada dhyaan apne pet ka rakhenge, I think bimariyaan aapke nazdeek nahi aayengi. Toh yahi main humesha follow karta hun. Toh 6:30 baje khana isliye zaroori hai kyunki you get your time to digest your food and by the time when you are about to sleep by 9-9:30, 10 o clock, the stomach is completely ready to rest and that's it.”

Apart from this one rule, Akshay also fasts on every Monday. On the film front, Akshay will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi.