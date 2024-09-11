Akshay Kumar’s OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa cast roped in for Bhooth Bangla; fans say ‘GOATs of comedy are back’

On his birthday earlier this week, Akshay Kumar announced his next release Bhooth Bangla. Apart from being his comeback to horror comedy, this film is special because it marks the actor’s reunion with director Priyadarshan. Together, the actor-director duo have given audiences many entertaining memorable films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). In the first-look poster, Akshay was seen sipping milk from a bowl while a black cat rested on his shoulder. Well, latest social media buzz has revealed that makers have now roped in Akshay’s OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa gang for the upcoming riot! Akshay Kumar and the rumoured star cast of Bhooth Bangla

We are talking about actors Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav who are known for their legendary comic timing onscreen. Fans could not have been happier about this casting coup that Priyadarshan has apparently pulled off. Celebrating the news, one social media user gushed, “Ye bhoot bangla hi ban raha haina! Bhool Bhulaiya❌ Bhoot Bangla✅The GOATs of comedy movies are back together again after so long with master #Priyadarshan”, whereas another ecstatic fan shared, “Iske aage koi nahi tik payega @akshaykumar @priyadarshandir Sir 👏 What You have done 🔥Our dream is going to come true by this #GoodNewwz we Priyadarshan Films Fan lovers always wants this Reunion & you stolen our ❤️ This is Truelly a Biggest News. #BhoothBangla 🔥🔥🔥.”

Fans react to rumours of the casting in Bhooth Bangla

Interestingly, Akshay had also shared screen space with Paresh, Asrani and Rajpal in the iconic Hera Pheri series. Referring to the same, and reiterating the long wait for Hera Pheri 3, another internet user tweeted: “Hera pheri3 bna rha hai bs Nam #Bhoothbangla hai, 🤣 Ab Ayega na mza🤗🔥.” When the first look motion poster of Bhooth Bangla was shared, many fans had called it the ‘actual Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.0’. Now with this new star cast, audiences are predicting that this horror comedy will be a blockbuster. We can’t wait to witness the trailer of this exciting reunion!