Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan, sips milk in poster; fans call it ‘actual Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.0’

When it was announced that not Akshay Kumar but Kartik Aaryan would headline Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, netizens were left divided. While some were excited to see Kartik as Rooh Baba, others were unsure that he would be able to create the same magic that Akshay had in Priyadarshan’s iconic 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor-director duo was a sureshot recipe for a blockbuster! Akshay has even confirmed that he won’t be seen in a cameo in Kartik’s next release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Well, Akshay is no longer a part of the franchise, but on his birthday today he did give fans an unexpected surprise. After 14 long years, the superstar is reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan for a horror comedy! Akshay Kumar in the first poster of Bhooth Bangla (Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar)(Instagram)

Akshay and Priyadarshan on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa

As he rings in his 57th birthday, Akshay announced his next film titled Bhooth Bangla. The superstar took to his official social media handle to share the news with fans along with the first look. In this motion poster, Akshay sips milk from a bowl while a black cat sits on his shoulder. In the background we see the silhoute of a spooky mansion. Sharing his excitement in the caption below, Akshay wrote: “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”

Well, fans are also ‘beyond excited’ for Bhooth Bangla. Some are even connecting it to Akshay and Priyadarshan’s OG blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. For instance, a social media user shared, “Bhool bhulaiyaa wali vibe aa rahi hai Bangle ki kahani vs Mahal ki kahani😍😍😍”, whereas another ecstatic fan gushed, “This looks like actual Bhul Bhulaiya 2.0 ❤️.” Another internet user stated: “Finger Crossed 🤞🏻 for this one I feel this movie should be a biggest Hit of AK just like Bhool bhulaiya 🔥🔥”, whereas a comment read: “I believe in priyadarshan direction he can make another bhool bhulaiya type movie with Akshay Kumar.”

Comment section of Akshay Kumar's new movie announcement

Meanwhile, a few fans gave Akshay casting ideas for his leading lady. One social media user suggested: “Actress should only be KRITI SANON perfectly match for horror comedy with Akshay Kumar ❤️”, whereas another requested: “CAST KIARA ADVANI as LEAD ACTRESS!💃🙌🤩💖✨🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Well, we are truly grateful for this epic surprise gift that Akshay has presented to fans today. We wish the Khiladi a very happy birthday!