Akshaye Khanna's brother reveals why he hasn't watched Dhurandhar yet: ‘I’m waiting for him to…’

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Rahul explained the reason behind the wait. “I haven’t seen the movie yet. I’m waiting for him to show it to me,” Rahul said. Complimenting his brother’s look in the film, he added, “Anything he wears looks great, so I’m sure he looks fantastic in the film.”

Akshaye’s performance as Rehman Dakait in the Ranveer Singh-led period thriller made him one of 2025’s most talked-about actors. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has surpassed major blockbusters like Jawan (2023) and Pathaan (2023). Yet, while audiences continue to catch it on the big screen, Rahul Khanna has revealed that he still hasn’t seen his brother’s biggest hit.

Dhurandhar has quickly become one of the most-watched Indian films of the year, earning glowing reviews and shattering box office records. But while the film has pulled audiences back into theatres week after week, one surprising person close to the franchise is yet to watch it — Akshaye Khanna’s own brother, Rahul Khanna.

Rahul, the younger son of late actor Vinod Khanna, shares a close but low-key relationship with Akshaye. In an earlier interview with TOI, Akshaye had reflected on their bond, saying, “In that sense, it hasn’t changed. But the immediate family for an individual is parents and siblings, and once that starts getting smaller, you hold to what is left even more.”

Legacy of the Khanna family Vinod Khanna was married to Geetanjali Khanna, mother to Akshaye and Rahul. The veteran actor famously left both his film career and family to follow spiritual leader Osho to the United States, where he lived at Osho’s ashram for several years. He later returned to India in 1990, married Kavita Daftary, and had two more children, Sakshi and Shraddha Khanna.

Akshaye’s record-breaking year Akshaye's recent career trajectory in 2025 was nothing short of remarkable. Earlier in 2025, he appeared as the antagonist Aurangzeb in Chhaava (2025), alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film dominated the box office until Dhurandhar overtook it in December.

With both Chhaava and Dhurandhar delivering massive numbers, Akshaye has become only the second Bollywood actor — after Shah Rukh Khan — to cross a cumulative ₹2,000 crore at the box office within a single year.