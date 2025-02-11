Alexandra Daddario opens up about motherhood for the first time: 'He's a great baby'

Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario is fully embracing the joys of motherhood. In an interview with People magazine at the ongoing New York Fashion week, the 38-year-old actor, best known for her role in The White Lotus, spoke about how life has changed since welcoming her first child, with her husband, film producer Andrew Form, in October last year. Alexandra Daddario opened up about motherhood for the first time after welcoming her son in October last year.

She also revealed that she was only attending one show this season due to her baby at home. "Fashion Week is a breeze compared to a hungry little baby," she quipped. During the interview, she also went on to describe motherhood as "wonderful", adding, "I'm very lucky. He's a great baby." Reflecting on her experience so far, she said, "He's just brought so much joy and peace in my life, so I recommend it to anyone who wants a kid."

Daddario and Andrew welcomed their first child on October 31, last year. The couple had largely kept the pregnancy private, only revealing the news in July 2024, when Daddario opened up about her journey in an interview with Vogue. She also disclosed that she had suffered a pregnancy loss in the past, making the experience of welcoming her son even more special. Daddario is also stepmother to Form's two children, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster.

Daddario, who married Form in June 2022, has shared several heartwarming glimpses of her life as a new mother. Just days after giving birth, she posted a candid message on Instagram, reflecting on the physical changes and challenges of postpartum recovery. Throughout the holiday season, the True Detective actor delighted her followers by sharing snapshots of her son, dressed in festive outfits for his first Christmas. The photos, which featured him in cosy winter attire and playful holiday-themed ensembles, quickly gained attention from fans who praised the new mum’s heartfelt posts.

Daddario, who has been busy balancing her career with motherhood, has maintained a positive outlook on this new chapter in her life. Though she has kept her baby’s name private, she has been open about the immense happiness he has brought into her world.