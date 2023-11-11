Ali Merchant: Nobody knew that I am dating Andleeb, so this Diwali will be spent introducing her to my friends

Last year, Ali Merchant and Andleed Zaidi celebrated Diwali together but nobody knew that there was more to their relationship than friendship. But now, Merchant is excited and happy to introduce Zaidi as his “wife.” Ali Merchant will be celebrating his first diwali with wife Andleeb Zaidi

“We did celebrate the last Diwali together and attended a few Diwali parties at my friends’ house. We were dating back then trying to know each other better. But nobody knew about it. We didn’t want to bring it out in the public eye at that time. However, this year will be much more special as we can finally meet our friends as a couple. Andeleeb has not met a lot of my friends yet so Diwali will be spent introducing her officially as my wife,” shares Merchant, who got married this earlier month.

But the couple isn’t hosting any party this year, despite it being their first Diwali after marriage. Reason: “We are not throwing any Diwali party this year because anyway, me and Andleeb are hosting a wedding reception for our friends and family on 15th in Mumbai. So we are busy with that. Nonetheless, we have got invitations from severl friends of ours and we will be going there to celebrate the festival,” the 38-year-old actor tells us.

Besides partying, Diwali will be spent giving out food to the stray animals and taking care of them, share Merchant. “That’s because Andleeb is an animal rescuer and she has rescued 200 animals so far. She herself has about 12 cats and 2 dogs and I have adopted them after our wedding. We have brought them home and it’s a nice big family that we have now and we will be celebrating our Diwali together,” he tells us with a lot of excitement.

If the conversation is around Diwali, you cannot miss food and Merchant is pretty excited for that. “I am a foodie and I eat a lot of it on the festival, no matter how much guilt it brings along. And this year too, Diwali will have a lot of unhealthy food for us,” he says, and quickly addresses his concern this year. “Food is going to be challenge for me this time because Andleeb is from Lucknow and the food there is too good. I don’t think in Mumbai, we can match up to that level. But then I will be taking up the challenge and make her put on some kilos,” he ends

