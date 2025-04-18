Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt is Ranbir Kapoor Paglu, feel fans after watching throwback video; get ‘mera pati mera devta hai’ vibes

ByMahima Pandey
Apr 18, 2025 03:32 PM IST

Does Ranbir Kapoor gossip a lot? Well, Alia Bhatt's take on this industry belief in a throwback video has convinced fans that she's a ‘Ranbir Paglu’

Alia Bhatt is madly in love with Ranbir Kapoor. This is a fact that fans have known for the last many years, and is also a reason why netizens adore the couple so much. Their love story is like a fairytale, where the princess who had a huge crush on the prince finally got her happily ever after when they fell in love while working together on their film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). This month, they celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Well, today we came across a resurfaced throwback video of Alia talking about Ranbir, which has the internet convinced that Alia is truly a ‘Ranbir Paglu’.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

For those who have not caught on with the internet trend yet, Paglu means something you are crazy about. For instance, if one loves Hindi films, they are a Bollywood Paglu. But why are fans calling Alia Bhatt a ‘Ranbir Kapoor Paglu’? Well, a few years ago while promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Alia had claimed that her husband Ranbir does not like gossiping, contrary to the bad reputation that he has in the industry of being a big gossip monger. In the video, after Sonakshi Sinha and Nargis Fakhri in their respective interviews call RK a ‘gossip queen’, Alia in another interview states, “He doesn’t gossip at all.”

RanbirPaglu 🥰🎀
byu/Icy_Fix_4468 inBollyBlindsNGossip

In the comment section below, fans have shared some funny reactions. For instance, one social media user shared, “Bhala hai bura hai jaisa bhi hai, mera pati mera devta hai 😂,” whereas another fan agreed and wrote, “Mera pati Mera devta hai.” Lauding Alia’s devotion and love for her husband, another internet user gushed, “Ngl... I want someone to love me this much 🫡,” whereas a comment read, “I don't know, how many solah somvaar Ranbir did, but it worked.” Another fan opined, “Being madly in love with your husband is a thing love her for that.”

Well, if your partner is not a Paglu behind you, what is even the point of being together? Ranbir truly is a lucky man. Kudos to Alia!

