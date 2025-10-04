How Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's sleep schedule changed after Raha: 'Even if you don't want to...'

She said, "When you have a baby, your body clock changes. Even if you don’t want to wake up, she will wake you up. body clock changes. Even if you don’t want to wake up, she will wake you up." But the change seems to be working out quite well for the power couple. Alia added, “I really love sleeping. Sometimes I'm asleep by 9:30 pm, and I feel so joyful counting the hours I've slept. Ranbir is on the same clock as me – he might come to bed 30 minutes later, but he too wakes up early.”

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, in classic Varia style, brought the house down as they appeared for the second episode of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show, Two Much . Besides discussing each other, their equation, work and hot takes, one of the topics Alia took a deep dive into was how her and hubby Ranbir Kapoor's lives entirely changed once they welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor — not just emotionally, but logistically too.

Another direction the conversation steered towards was dealing with one's post-pregnancy body. Now unlike most, Alia self-admittedly had an easy run dropping the extra kilos. But that still didn't stop any criticism from coming in. She explained, "After givign birth to Raha, I actually lost weight very quickly. Apparently breast feeding burns a lot of calories, and since I was also eating clean, the weight just dropped naturally. But when a picture of mine surfaces, trolls claimed I must have used unnatural methods", clarifying, "Some even said, 'Why did she have to lose weight so quickly? It's okay, take your time Alia.' But honestly it just happened on its own."

However, noting the evident shift in perspectives under way, Alia added, "I liked that people were saying, 'You do you, be whatever size you want to be.' Nobody really cares anymore, and that's refreshing."

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna is available for streaming on OTT.