Alia Bhatt puts an end to pregnancy rumours as she steps out after Alpha rehearsals in viral video; watch

2022 was a very exciting year for Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. Not only did she tie the knot with her longtime-boyfriend and childhood crush Ranbir Kapoor at their Bandra home, but also finally arrived on the silver screen with their much-awaited passion project Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. But the biggest highlight of the year, and a prominent milestone in Alia and Ranbir’s lives, was the birth of their daughter Raha. This year, Raha is all set to celebrate her third birthday. Meanwhile, the internet is convinced that Alia is gearing up to welcome Raha’s sibling into the world. Alia Bhatt after Alpha dance rehearsal

But where did these pregnancy rumours about Alia Bhatt stem from? No, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have not yet hinted at any such ‘good news’. The reason why these reports have been doing the rounds for a while now is Alia’s recent appearances. It all began with an Armani Privé gown that the actor wore for an evening event during the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Buzz died down when Alia attended her friend’s wedding in Spain, but the rumour mill started churning again earlier this week when Alia was spotted outside her gym a few times. Most of the times she hurried into her car after peeping from behind the open door, quickly waving at cameras. However, her latest appearance has once and for all squashed all pregnancy rumours.

Netizens were convinced that Alia was trying to hide her baby bump behind the car door. But in her latest viral paparazzi video, which surfaced on the internet last night, we finally got to see all of Alia as she happily walked out after a dance rehearsal for her next film Alpha. The actor looked fit as ever, flaunting her toned waist in a black sleeveless knotted crop top and high-waist pants, her hair half up. This viral video will surely shut down rumours for now.

On the film front, Alia is currently gearing up for Alpha, also starring Sharvari, which is set to release on Christmas this year.