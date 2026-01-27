Alia Bhatt reviews Border 2, pens note for dear friend Varun Dhawan: ‘Doing what he does best…’

When actor Varun Dhawan was cast in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, the internet had a lot to say. Fans were delighted whereas trolls took the opportunity to make memes on him, making fun of his smile. Varun took the trolling in stride and like a good sport even taught netizens how to smile like him during a live chat, which won hearts. Well, after the release of Border 2, many fans and celebrities came out in VD’s support, lauding the actor for his power-packed performance. The latest to join the list is Varun’s fellow ‘student’ and old friend, Alia Bhatt.

