Alia Bhatt reviews Border 2, pens note for dear friend Varun Dhawan: ‘Doing what he does best…’
When actor Varun Dhawan was cast in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, the internet had a lot to say. Fans were delighted whereas trolls took the opportunity to make memes on him, making fun of his smile. Varun took the trolling in stride and like a good sport even taught netizens how to smile like him during a live chat, which won hearts. Well, after the release of Border 2, many fans and celebrities came out in VD’s support, lauding the actor for his power-packed performance. The latest to join the list is Varun’s fellow ‘student’ and old friend, Alia Bhatt.
In her latest Instagram story, actor Alia Bhatt reviewed Border 2. Along with a scene from the film starring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, she shared, “such a beautiful film.. @anurag_singh_films what fabulous performances by the entire cast!!!!! @iamsunnydeol @diljitdosanjh @ahan.shetty @sonambajwa @monajsingh @medhaarana @anyasinghofficial.” Lauding Varun, Alia went on to add, “& my dear friends has hit it out of the park!!! Doing what he does best pouring his heart & soul into every single frame.. so happy for you @varundvn what a smashing start to the year! Congratulations to the entire team 🫶.” In Border 2, Varun has portrayed the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, Indian Army officer from 3 Grenadiers. Medha Rana has played the character of his onscreen wife Dhanvanti Devi Dahiya.
14 years ago, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan began their acting careers together in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year, also starring Sidharth Malhotra. They went on to share the screen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Kalank (2019). Currently, Varun is busy winning hearts with Border 2 in theatres whereas Alia is gearing up for YRF’s next spy thriller Alpha, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
