‘Why is she there?’: The internet fails to make sense of Alia Bhatt’s cameo at Alan Walker’s Bengaluru concert

Alia Bhatt’s quest to continue scaling new heights, doesn’t seem to end. Now while this spells out massive strides on the professional front for the actor, fan reactions tend to go through their cycles of appreciation, trolling and a recurring sentiment of: ‘Why is she everywhere?’. Unfortunately, Alia’s little Bengaluru surprise for fans, appears to have failed in making the desired impact. Alia Bhatt makes special appearance at Alan Walker's Bengaluru concert on Friday, October 4(Photos: X)

On Friday, October 4, Alan Walker took the stage at Bengaluru’s NICE Grounds, as part of his Walkerworld India tour. While the drone show proceeded with the same gusto and excitement that one would associate with a Walker concert, reactions to what should have been perceived as a major surprise, may just have dampened the final impact. Yes, we are referring to Alia. At some point during his set, Alan played Chal Kudiye, the Diljit Dosanjh-Alia Bhatt musical collaboraction from the latter’s upcoming project, Jigra. In a blink-and-you-miss appearance, Alia emerged on stage, greeting Alan. While the photos show Alan and Alia excitedly huddled together against the packed grounds, internet reactions of Alia’s reception at the event spell out a different story.

One Reddit user, who was reportedly there at the event, shared their version of how the whole thing panned out: “I was there and the crowd barely acknowledged her. Around midway through his set Walker suddenly started playing the Diljit song from Jigra which majority of the crowd were not familiar with. Then Alia came on to the stage and he introduced her. I bet they were expecting a loud cheer, but even the ones who were dancing and cheering stopped by then. She was on the stage for less than a minute, waved at the crowd, did a stage walk and went away. I guess she decided not to address the crowd once she saw the response!! It was actually comical, showed a lot of her ground level stardom!”. “Damn, that must have been embarrassing for her...”, responded another.

One thing repeatedly pointed out by internet users was how Alia’s appearance at the Walker concert simply made no sense, especially when seen in context of the fact that this was a very evident promotional plug for Jigra. Comments echoing this read: “Misguided promotions strategy but who knows” and “Begaani shaadi mein Alia ka jigra. This movie's promotion strategy has made zero sense to me so far. Any idea what the ground level buzz is?”.

The general reigning sentiment then, simply boiled down to: “Why is she there??”.

What are your thoughts on Alia’s stint at the Walker concert?