Alia Bhatt teases Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor with the ABCD song before meeting PM Modi; Watch

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt brought a dose of nostalgia as she teased Karisma Kapoor with the iconic ABCD song from their film Hum Saath – Saath Hain. The playful moment was captured on video as the stars were boarding a bus headed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi. The Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan was a pivotal part of the popular track from the 1999 family drama, while Karisma Kapoor made a brief but memorable appearance in the video. The bus ride for the Kapoors, seemed to remind Alia of the classic song, sparking her light-hearted banter with the actors.

The occasion for their visit was a special meeting with PM Modi to discuss the upcoming centenary celebrations of legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor. The Prime Minister engaged with members of the Kapoor family, including Reema Kapoor, Raj Kapoor’s daughter, and highlighted the profound impact of Raj Kapoor’s contributions to Indian cinema.

In a statement shared on social media, PM Modi described the centenary celebrations as emblematic of the “golden journey of the Indian film industry.” He reminisced about Raj Kapoor’s 1947 film Neel Kamal, calling it a cornerstone of Indian cinema’s cultural legacy.

Reema Kapoor expressed gratitude to PM Modi for taking the time to honour her father’s legacy. She referred to Raj Kapoor as India’s “cultural ambassador” and recited lines from one of his songs during the meeting.

The Prime Minister further illustrated cinema’s enduring influence by sharing an anecdote about the impact of Raj Kapoor’s film Phir Subah Hogi. After a political defeat in Delhi, leaders of the erstwhile Jan Sangh found solace in the film’s hopeful message, underscoring the power of art to inspire resilience.

The meeting not only paid homage to Raj Kapoor’s enduring legacy but also underscored the significant role of Indian cinema in shaping the country’s cultural narrative.