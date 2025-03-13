Alia Bhatt to make her Cannes debut: I am looking forward to it

Alia Bhatt made waves with her stunning appearance at the Met Gala last year, and now, the Bollywood star is all set to grace yet another prestigious international event. Alia Bhatt

In 2024, Alia turned heads at the Met Gala, embracing her inner desi diva in a mesmerizing bejeweled Sabyasachi saree. Draped in pastel hues with intricate embellishments, she looked every bit like a modern-day Indian princess. As she walked with poise, the cameras couldn’t get enough of her dramatic 23-foot-long train, making her a standout on the grand red carpet.

Now, after much speculation, Alia has officially confirmed her next big moment on the global stage. During a recent media interaction in Mumbai, she delighted fans by announcing her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.

“I am looking forward to it,” she said. The 78th Cannes International Film Festival will take place from May 13-24, 2025. A number of Indian faces have adorned the red carpet at Cannes over the years with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor being among the regulars

Alia Bhatt, who will turn 32 on March 15, met the media for her pre-birthday celebrations and cut a cake with the media. Her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor was also present and clicked photos with the paps.