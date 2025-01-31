Menu Explore
Allu Arjun trolled for flying and biting in Pushpa 2 fight scene; fans say ‘need to respect gravity, laws of physics’

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 31, 2025 01:10 PM IST

After Pushpa 2’s release on OTT, netizens can’t stop trolling Allu Arjun’s fight scene which defies gravity and all laws of physics

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans got a pleasant surprise on January 30 when their blockbuster hit film Pushpa 2: The Rule arrived on OTT within two months of its theatrical release. Movie-buffs were not expecting this sudden digital release and many celebrated the same with a binge-fest yesterday. Soon, social media was flooding with reviews, some calling Pushpa 2 ‘pure perfection’ while other not so impressed netizens described it as an ‘unbearable cringefest’. Well, currently the internet is obsessing over one particular fight scene in the action drama where Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj flies in the air, fighting off his villains in what AA fans would call a ‘Godly’ action scene.

Allu Arjun in and as Pushpa
Allu Arjun in and as Pushpa

We are sure this particular fight scene between Allu Arjun and the goons received a standing ovation along with whistles when it played on the silver screen in theatres. However, now that Pushpa 2 is out on OTT for a larger audience, there are a lot of opinions on Pushpa’s antigravity fight scene. In this moment, the lead star’s hands are bound by a rope but that does not stop him from fighting the villains using his legs to kick and teeth to bite. At one point he even has a sickle knife in his mouth. Well, Pushpa 2 is now being brutally trolled for defying gravity with this unreal action sequence.

Is this supposed to be a mass heroic scene or a comedy scene?
byu/saurabhagarwal8 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Under a Reddit post, which features the fight scene, one social media user claimed, “Bruh!! We really need action choreographers who respect Gravity & laws of physics. 🤣🤣🤣,” whereas another netizen revealed, “i couldn’t stop laughing when he straight up launches himself into the air, moves around like a boomerang, and starts biting everybody while his hands and feet are bound.” Agreeing, another social media user wrote, “The part immediately before this was worse.. He was flying and biting people and they were all falling down… Its absolute crap.. Probably one of the worst films i saw last year.. That it made 2000 crore and now we are going to see another sequel of this is just horrifying..,” whereas another drew parallels with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023) and shared, “Remember animal were rambir was flying a plane 🤣🤣.”

Have you watched Pushpa 2 on OTT yet?

