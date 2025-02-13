Aly Goni, Vivek Agnihotri and other celebs react after Samay Raina deletes all episodes: ‘Not everyone is against him’

Several celebrities and influential figures including actors Aly Goni, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have come to the aid of comedian Samay Raina, who, on Wednesday evening, shared that he has removed all the episodes of popular online Reality show India's Got Latent from YouTube, after legal proceedings were initiated against the show following the public outrage after content creator Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks in the show. Celebrities including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Aly Goni and Vivek Agnihotri have questioned the intent behind the outrage against Samay Raina and India's Got Latent

Taking to social media platforms, these celebrities also shared their perspectives on the controversy, that has been hogging all the limelight for over three days now, and questioned the magnitude of action taken, especially against Samay and the show. "Guys I think I'm losing my mind.. so marital rape is ok? Any and all rape is ok? Killing us with hazardous air quality is fine. People literally falling into potholes and dying is fine. Pay inequality / bribery/cast system/taxes that are killing the middle class is all MAST! But apne moral standing par koi kaise dhabba dal sakta hai?” Akansha wrote on Instagram via stories.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor voiced her concerns via Instagram stories.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri questioned the intentions behind the outrage and urged Samay to say strong. "I strongly believe, comedy is a social issue; let society decide its morality. Politics and religion have no authority to interfere. That’s why, trolling on social media is acceptable but debating it in the parliament is a total waste of country’s productivity. Just because you have the power to destroy young creators doesn’t mean you should wield it recklessly. A knife in hand does not justify murder. If we truly care about our society, we should nurture creative minds, not lynch them. A society built on #CreativeConsciousness is the only one that can thrive in modern times. Anything else is just resistance to the inevitable," read a part of his long post he shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Similarly actor Aly Goni took to Twitter and said that deleting the epiosde in question would have been the right consequence to the entire controversy. "They forced Samay to delete all the episodes of latent.. not cool.. that 1 episode should have been deleted that’s it.. He has worked hard to make this show successful.. where everyone was praising him few days back now everyone is against him lol kya yaar," he wrote on X.

Earlier Uorfi Javed, who had also appeared as a judge on one of the episodes of the show defended Samay, via a post on Instagram stories, and wrote: "You don't like certain people you don't like the things they do or say but demanding for them to go to jail for that? Are you serious? Ummmm… I don't know. Samay is a friend, I have his back but even rest of the people on the panel what they said was distasteful yes but I don't think they deserve to go to jail for that.” Rakhi Sawant, who also appeared as a judge asked the public to "forgive" Samay.

On Wednesday evening, Samay wrote in his statement that recent events have been ‘too much’ to handle for him. He wrote, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you. (folded hands emoji).”

For the uninitiated, on India’s Got Latent's latest episode, Ranveer made a ‘joke’ that did not go down well with viewers. A formal complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija and the show's organisers. The complaint is against abusive language being used and obscene remarks made on women for popularity and financial benefit.

Ranveer later apologized for his "inappropriate" remarks that were made in an "insensitive" manner during the YouTube episode of the show. He issued an apology in a video that he shared on his X account hours after facing backlash, saying that "comedy is not his forte" and that "it wasn't cool."