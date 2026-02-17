Ameesha Patel pens statement regarding non-bailable warrant issued against her: ‘I prefer to focus on my work…’

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been in the news lately regarding a cheque bounce case, for which he had to face jail time. Well, another Bollywood star is now making headlines due to legal trouble. We are talking about Ameesha Patel. A Moradabad court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the Gadar 2 star in a cheque bounce and breach of contract case related to an event held in 2017. This warrant was issued after the actor reportedly failed to appear in court despite multiple summons. Ameesha has now reacted to the same on her official social media handle.

Soon after reports of the warrant began doing the rounds, Ameesha Patel took to her official Instagram handle to share, “Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a v v old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount. Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”