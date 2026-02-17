Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ameesha Patel pens statement regarding non-bailable warrant issued against her: ‘I prefer to focus on my work…’

    Here's what Ameesha Patel has to say about news of a non-bailable warrant issued against her

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 2:04 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Actor Rajpal Yadav has been in the news lately regarding a cheque bounce case, for which he had to face jail time. Well, another Bollywood star is now making headlines due to legal trouble. We are talking about Ameesha Patel. A Moradabad court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the Gadar 2 star in a cheque bounce and breach of contract case related to an event held in 2017. This warrant was issued after the actor reportedly failed to appear in court despite multiple summons. Ameesha has now reacted to the same on her official social media handle.

    Ameesha Patel
    Ameesha Patel

    Soon after reports of the warrant began doing the rounds, Ameesha Patel took to her official Instagram handle to share, “Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a v v old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount. Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”

    Ameesha Patel reacts to non-bailable warrant against her
    Ameesha Patel reacts to non-bailable warrant against her

    More about the case:

    In 2017, event organiser Pawan Verma had booked Ameesha Patel to perform at a wedding in the month of November. For the same, an advance payment of 14.50 lakhs was made to the actor, along with accommodation and meal arrangements. But Ameesha reportedly failed to show up for the event. After the no-show, the actor assured the event organier that he would receive a refund. According to reports, 10 lakh was paid in cash. But a cheque of the remaining amount, worth 4.5 lakh, apparently bounced, leading to the case.

    • Mahima Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mahima Pandey

      Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Ameesha Patel Pens Statement Regarding Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Her: ‘I Prefer To Focus On My Work…’
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Ameesha Patel Pens Statement Regarding Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Her: ‘I Prefer To Focus On My Work…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes