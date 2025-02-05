Amitabh Bachchan shares epic throwback pic on son Abhishek's 49th birthday: ‘Time has flown by so quickly’

On Wednesday, as his son Abhishek Bachchan marked his 49th birthday, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared a rare black-and-white photo from 1976, the year Abhishek was born. The image was posted on Amitabh's blog, showcasing a young Big B in a maternity ward. Surrounded by a group of nurses near an infant incubator, a tiny Abhishek can be seen wrapped in a cloth. Amitabh leans in with affection, gazing lovingly at his newborn son. He is dressed casually in a striped sweater, trousers, and a watch. Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture on son Abhishek Bachchan's 49th birthday

Along with the picture, the iconic actor wrote: “Tonight will be a late one… Abhishek turns 49, and his new year begins... February 5, 1976. Time has flown by so quickly…” He continued with a reflective note: “Sometimes, there’s a desire to stir the mind and share thoughts, but with information so readily available everywhere, many interpretations can distort the message… So…”

He went on to express a preference for keeping thoughts to oneself rather than sharing them, stating, “It’s not about the power of silence, but the comfort of knowing your opinions are yours, not scattered to others… For sharing can often lead to unintended consequences… Work. Enjoy. The best time is the one you cherish.”

Abhishek began his acting career in 2000 with Refugee, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Though his early films didn’t fare well, his breakout came with the 2004 hit Dhoom. He gained praise for his roles in Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli, and Guru. He also appeared in popular films like Dus, Dostana, Bol Bachchan, Happy New Year, and Housefull 3.