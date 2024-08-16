Amol Parashar on his physical transformation: I'm thrilled with the results

Actor Amol Parashar recently celebrated a personal milestone, sharing his impressive physical transformation with fans on Instagram. On August 12, he posted before-and-after pictures showcasing his journey from being overweight to now sporting washboard abs. Amol Parashar on his physical transformation

In a follow-up conversation, Parashar elaborated on his fitness journey. He tells us, "I initially started prepping for a project filmed in April-May. But over time, I started appreciating how my body looked and felt. Now, I'm focused on maintaining thes results." He further says, “The character I played was a motivation, but I genuinely enjoy my current physique and I aim to keep it. I had gained some weight around November-December for a role, so shedding those extra kilos was also part of the process.”

This is the first time, Parashar reveals, he has been so focused on his physical appearance and dedicated himself to fitness with such intensity. "I have always had a lean body. I wasn't very fat but I was never muscular either. However, I never put in this level of effort early in my career. This time, I aimed to achieve a lean, muscular physique and I was really happy to see the results," he says.

Describing his training regime, Parashar, who was last seen in the 2022 film 36 Farmhouse, reveals the dedication required. "The journey started with a strict regimen in February and since then, I have lost around 9 kgs. It required a lot of sacrifices of social life, workout, and a proper diet regimen. There was a lot of walking and running in terms of workout. I had a trainer to guide me so he instructed me on how many weights to pick and how many times during the week," shares the 37-year-old, adding, “It wasn't just about losing weight, I have abs now! I worked hard on gaining muscle mass with strength training and I am continuing to progress step by step.”

Regarding his diet, Parashar admits he was "eating the same thing almost everyday for two months", and his social life also took a hit as he avoided outings to steer clear of unhealthy food. "I was mostly eating high protein food items and was on a calorie deficit [diet]," Parashar says, adding, "I don't really have a sweet tooth, but I did crave for namkeen, bhujiya, and fried foods during the journey. My midnight munching stopped, so that's a good habit I adopted. But my social life was affected. I stopped going out with my friends for a while so that I don't eat anything unhealthy. The sacrifices were all part of the process."

Parashar concludes that achieving a fit body has positively impacted him both mentally and physically. “I achieved the goal in a healthy way, so I also feel lighter and energetic. Dimaag mein yeh bhi aaya ki maine yeh 10 saal pehle kyu nahi kiya!”