Amyra Dastur: I still get offered the ‘pretty furniture’ roles, but now it’s easier to say no

While most actors aim to work in big banner Bollywood projects, Amrya Dastur has taken a road less travelled. She is focusing on regional cinema and the reason is Hindi film industry’s inability to tap into her true potential, and also low-quality content being made. Amyra Dastur has been part of projects like Jogi and Made in China.

“I do feel a lot of my potential hasn’t been utilised in Bollywood projects. I never wanted to be a pretty face, so doing out and out commercial cinema was never in my mind. I did Indie films and off best films because it gave me the opportunity to truly act,” says the actor.

Though Dastur points out how “Bollywood is in a vulnerable state”, she expresses happiness over the transition the industry is going through right now. “It’s a good thing because we’re being forced to change. It’s high time we do that. Scripts are being rewritten and projects that were green lit are being shelved because now audiences are looking to regional cinema for more diversity. OTT is also changing the game and right now Bollywood has been given a small kick by the audience to do better. Nepotism is only taking people so far and content is finally reigning supreme. It’s an exciting time at the moment, watching things unfold as our audience gives us hints and clues as to what they want,” says Dastur, who has Punjabi films Chidiyan Da Chamba and Furteela releasing soon.

When asked if the struggle to find good roles have got any easier, Dastur says, “I still get offered the pretty furniture roles but now it’s easier for me to say no because even people in the industry believe I prefer niche projects and films. And in a way it has worked to my advantage. I’m being seen as someone who can act and to me that’s what’s important.”

And to find the right roles, she does not mind going all out there and giving auditions whenever required. “It is what it is. You’ll have a resume boasting of great performances but yes, you’ll still be asked to audition. And as an actor I don’t really care. I’m happy to audition and it keeps me grounded. In my head I’m like ‘Okay you want me to audition? Fine. I’ll give you the best audition you’ll see.’ That’s my mindset and that’s how thick skinned one must be. I can’t afford to get offended because no one will care. Today in a field where there’s so much competition and hunger, what’s the harm in fighting for your passion,” she ends

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON