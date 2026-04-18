Anant V Joshi: After playing UP CM, want to play a lover boy!

For Anant V Joshi, returning to Lucknow is “a walk through my own history, tracing roots back to the city that shaped my formative years.” The actor, who spent his student days at Kendriya Vidyalaya, still maintains a deep connection to the city. Anant V Joshi (Instagram)

“We do these frequent visits to the Gomti Nagar branch. It’s just countless. Lucknow to Kanpur or Uttarakhand, I belong here, I feel. This city has given me a lot, and work-wise, I am here frequently, either shooting or promoting,” he shares.

Currently, the actor is enjoying the praise coming his way for his role in the second season of his OTT series, Maamla Legal Hai. He calls the success an audience validation, stating: “Renewal is the ultimate proof that the team connected with the audience in the first part, like with our show. Humne kuch sahi kiya hai part one mein tabhi we managed to bring season two.” The Kathal and Virgin Bhass-kar actor credits “intelligent writing” for the success of shows in the digital space.

Anant agrees to the complexities of comedy, a craft he describes as both the most challenging and what mostly lacks validation. He points out that “comedy maharathis,” despite their brilliance, are often left out. He elaborates: “Challenging and thankless both -- Aap dekh lijiye itne ache artiste hain sab comedy mein but do they get that kind of recognition? Bracketing them as comedy actors is wrong! Scene badal jata hai with actors like Paresh (Rawal) ji and Rajpal (Yadav) ji jab screen pe aate hain. Many of us are left speechless just seeing their amazing comic timing.”

He adds, “I want to try all genres at least once, but the dream to play a simple lover boy is my latest pursuit, as such characters connect with youngsters. I have already played a hard-core politician Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) in Ajey (2025), so I want to try a different genre.” He will be next seen in Chumbak.