Ananya Panday and Lakshya take a romantic bike ride while shooting Chand Mera Dil In Hyderabad, video goes viral

Bollywood actor Lakshya is currently one of the most popular, sought-after and bankable newcomers of the Hindi film industry. After two of his initial projects were shelved, the handsome hunk finally made his debut last year with Karan Johar’s Kill and is now winning hearts with his brilliant performance in Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood . At the moment, Lakshya is busy gearing up for his next Dharma film, Chand Mera Dil alongside Ananya Panday. Their fresh pairing made headlines when the posters were released last year. But we got a closer look when a video of Lakshya and Ananya shooting surfaced on social media today.

After wrapping up the promotions of Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood , Lakshya is now busy shooting Chand Mera Dil with Ananya Panday in Hyderabad. Recently the two shot a scene near the famous Charminar, where a large crowd gathered around to witness the magic. In viral videos from set, Lakshya and Ananya can be seen taking a romantic bike ride together, twinning in red outfits. While Ananya looks breathtaking in a red saree with her hair in a sleek bun, Lakshya is dapper as always in a matching red kurta and a nehru jacket paired with white pajama pants.

In the viral video, Ananya has her arms around Lakshya as they take a ride on the bike. The two look great together, and this viral video will surely raise the intrigue amongst fans about their film Chand Mera Dil. According to reports, the film is a college romance drama where Lakshya and Ananya will be playing engineering students who fall in love. Chand Mera Dil is being directed by filmmaker Vivek Soni, who has helmed films such as Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) and Aap Jaisa Koi in the past.

Are you excited to witness Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s fresh jodi on the silver screen?