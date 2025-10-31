Ananya Panday celebrates birthday with Ahaan Panday, Suhana Khan; will join Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4?

Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday celebrated her 27th birthday on October 30. On her special day, several fans showered her with love across social media while friends and family members joined the birthday girl on her birthday eve for a party. Much to our delight, Ananya has now taken to her official Instagram handle to share sneak peeks of her birthday celebrations with cousin brother and Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday, best friend Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, her doting mother Bhavana Pandey and the paparazzi. Along with a string of sweet moments, Ananya shared, “Birthday behaviour 😈 blessed with the best 🙏🏼🎁🧿 thank you for all the love and wishes ♥️.”

Among other sweet birthday wishes was a very special post from Ananya Panday’s co-star, good friend and fellow actor Kartik Aaryan. After winning hearts with their chemistry in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Ananya and Kartik are all set to reunite onscreen in Dharma’s next film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri . On her birthday, Kartik shared an unseen video from the sets of their film, where Ananya joked about joining him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 as Manjulika. The video begins with Ananya hilariously stating that Kartik is trying to cut her song out of the movie. Hearing this, Kartik replied, “Your song? I’m not there in the song or what?” Ananya corrected herself and said, “Our song!”

Kartik went on to call Ananya a ‘selfless co-actor’. Along with this funny video, Kartik wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most selfless @ananyapanday 👻 What an announcement 😂.” In the comment section below, Ananya responded, “Also ur birthday is also coming na ? Just wait 😏😝.” Her next message read, “A post??? What an honour 😮😮😮.” Their chemistry and banter has already left fans wanting more.

According to reports, the trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be dropped on Kartik’s birthday next month, on November 22.