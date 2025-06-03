Ananya Panday opens up about Shah Rukh Khan’s influence on her life: ‘He has this quality of making you feel…’

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday has made tons of friends in the film industry in her 6 year long career as an actor. But two of her closest and dearest pals in the entire world are Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The three have been the best of friends since they were little and have spent most of their childhood together. Even their families are extremely close, as we already witnessed on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which stars Shanaya’s mum Maheep Kapoor and Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey with special appearances by Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan. Well, in a recent interview, Ananya spoke about the influence that SRK has had on her. Ananya Panday with Shah Rukh Khan

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

In a recent chat with Bombay Times Lounge, talking about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday shared, “I think the way Shah Rukh Khan handles his personal and professional life -- there’s no one like him. While growing up, I saw first-hand what an amazing father he is to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and the way he’s been with all of us. He would train us all for our sports day and taekwondo competitions. He was very, very present in what was happening in our lives. Even now, he wants to know what we’re doing and is very involved. Also, when he is talking to you, he has this quality of making you feel that you are the only person in the world. There is no one like him!”

Well, even SRK’s fans would agree that there is truly no one like him. On the film front, Ananya is all set to reunite with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, will be sharing the screen for the first time ever with his darling daughter Suhana Khan in King, which also stars Deepika Padukone.