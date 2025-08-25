Aneet Padda croons Saiyaara title track days after fans spot Ahaan Panday in her viral video with Shilpa Rao; watch

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, despite being newcomers, were given the title of ‘national crushes’ by the audience soon after their debut film Saiyaara arrived in theatres last month. Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama follows the story of a troubled but talented musician named Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan, who falls in love with a shy poet named Vaani, portrayed by Aneet. In the film, we witnessed Ahaan take the stage by storm with his heart-wrenching performances in several scenes, convincing the audience that he truly is a rockstar. Well, last night netizens were left pleasantly surprised when Vaani aka Aneet flaunted her singing skills, crooning the title track of their debut film. Saiyaara star Aneet Padda with her father

Last week, a video of Aneet Padda chilling with singer Shilpa Rao, the voice behind Barbaad Reprise, went viral on social media leaving fans with several questions — Are they collaborating on a project? Why is there a guitar placed on Aneet’s lap? Where is Krish Kapoor aka Ahaan Panday? Eagle-eyed netizens had concluded that Ahaan was sitting right next to Aneet, on the basis of an old video where he allegedly wore the same sandals as the ones in this viral clip. Well, days after the video took social media by storm, we witnessed Aneet singing an acoustic version of the Saiyaara title track last night, with her father Navdeep Padda joining in. As expected, netizens can’t get enough of Aneet, her talent and her cuteness!

In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “Something about her and that voice simply melts my heart.. ♥️ please can we cheer loud for true talents like these,” whereas another wrote, “This was a cute post! She’s obviously not a professional singer but she was reminding me of Jasleen Royal.” An emotional fan stated, “She definitely has a divinity about her, everything she does is so pure, it comes from the soul, it is like I'm watching someone who's beyond human, her voice can heal people, it is magic, she's a saiyaara, perhaps she has come from a distant saiyaara to heal us , that's how angelic she is.” Meanwhile, a netizen found an Ahaan Panday connection and wrote, “vaani playing their song on the guitar after learning it from krish.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Aneet and Ahaan to announce their next!