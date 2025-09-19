Edit Profile
    Aneet Padda vs Kiara Advani: Who will headline horror comedy Shakti Shalini? Maddock puts an end to rumours

    Aneet Padda or Kiara Advani, who will be Shakti Shalini in Maddock's 2025 horror comedy? Rumours about the casting had netizens confused. But here's the answer

    Published on: Sep 19, 2025 2:27 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Since this morning, news about Saiyaara star Aneet Padda signing her second film have been doing the rounds on the internet. Buzz suggested that the young actor, who began her journey in Bollywood this year with Mohit Suri’s film opposite Ahaan Panday, has been roped in to headline Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s next film, Shakti Shalini. This caused a lot of debate online, because earlier it was reported that Kiara Advani was locked for the film, slated to arrive in theatres in December 2025. So what is the truth? Well, makers have now shared an official statement putting an end to all rumours once and for all.

    Aneet padda replaced Kiara advani in Shakti shalini, Announcement expected soon
    byu/Hell_holder11 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    From their official social media handle, Maddock Films shared, “While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative. We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements from us.” In the caption below, the production house wrote: “Thank you for the constant support and understanding 🙏.” However, netizens have made up their minds about who they want to see in and as Shakti Shalini.

    Some are convinced that Aneet is the best choice. One such fan requested, “pls cast aneet then if u haven’t already 😒,” whereas another wrote, “Aneet would have been a great choice BTW.” But many believe it would be wrong to replace Kiara. A netizen opined, “Don't replace Kiara with Aneet. She's too young for Shaktishalini. You can take both though,” whereas another wrote, “Please don't remove kiara advani or don't take aneet.” Another comment read, “Kiara is OG we love her❤️❤️❤️.”

    Let’s now patiently wait for the makers to share an official announcement about Shakti Shalini. There’s still a year left for the release. Meanwhile, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s next film Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is all set to arrive in theatres this Diwali.

