Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly strongly reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s video pushing a man: ‘Jaya ji ka kaam dekh kar…’

In the past, former actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has had several unpleasant interactions with the media, resulting in severe backlash. Like the time she told a paparazzi that she hopes he ‘doubles and falls’ because he was trying to click her. Well, the list of angry altercations had a new entry this week when a fan tried to take a selfie with Jaya at the Constitution Club in Delhi. The Sholay actor lost her cool and angrily pushed him away, leaving the internet divided. TV star Rupali Ganguly, known for her hit show Anupamaa, has now reacted to Jaya’s viral video. Rupali Ganguly strongly reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s viral video

Soon after this incident occurred, fellow politician and actor Kangana Ranaut had slammed Jaya Bachchan on social media. Kangana had shared, “Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/non sense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji's wife.” She went on to compare Jaya’s Samajwadi cap to a rooster comb. After Kangana, Rupali Ganguly has now reacted to Jaya’s viral video. In a chat with the paparazzi, the Anupamaa star stated, “Jaya ji ko, Jaya ji ko dekh kar main... Kora Kagaz ki thi mere papa ke saath, jisme papa ko National award mila tha. Jaya ji ka kaam dekh kar, Kora Kagaz dekh kar maine intially acting seekhi hai. I hope unse yeh bartaav naa seekhu.”

Rupali Ganguly’s stance on Jaya Bachchan’s angry viral clip has left the internet divided. Some agree with the Anupamaa star. For instance, a netizen claimed, “Aisa bartav kisi bhi actress ko nhi karna chahiye I think so 👏,” whereas another wrote, “There's no excuse to be rude.” Another comment read, “Actually boycott such people,” whereas a fan stated, “Aap bahot achi hai inki jesi harkat Mt karna anupama ji.” However, there are also some internet users who came out in Jaya’s support. One such netizen wrote, “Jaya jee has faced hell in her life koi bhi hota unki jagah toh Sisa hi karta. Leave her alone peacefully,” while another pointed out, “That man went so close to take a selfie had he asked whether he could take a pict with her? 😮.” A comment also read, “Unka behaviour me kuch ghalat nahi hai..agar public me ghul milgayi to public unko chune me bhi harz nahi karegi .aur a unke values k khilaaf hai..is behaviour ko sab ghalat naam mat do..most of the well educated wel disciplined women are like this only..unke jaise agar sab banjao to aadmi log ka distance maintain rahega.”

