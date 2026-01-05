Anurag Kashyap reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, reveals 2 things he has a problem with: ‘I will call Aditya Dhar’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar starring Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh has been the talk of the town ever since it arrived in theatres last month. It took the internet as well as the box office by storm, and it refuses to bow down as the weeks go by. Not just fans but even celebrities can’t get enough of the spy action thriller. Just recently, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga lauded the film, claiming that ‘Dhurandhar is built like a man’. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri , on the other hand, called Aditya ‘God’s own child’ in his review. Well, celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also joined the list, sharing his review of Dhurandhar .

Anurag Kashyap took to Letterboxd to share, “A spy can not be a spy if he doesn’t have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also can not be a soldier if He doesn't have angst against the enemy state. On those two counts I have no issues. I have two sequences that I hav a problem with. Madhwan saying - ek. Din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga and another in the end when ranveer says ye naya India hai. Take those two asides it’s a good film. In fact a brilliant film that entirely set in pakistan .”

Anurag went on to add, “I have known Aditya Dhar since his national award film film Boond. It’s his politics . Genuine politics . Agree or disagree with it. Man is honest. Not an oppurtunist like others. all his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be. Fimmakin is top notch. If you love The hurt locker, zero dark thirty or house of dynamite. They are Oscar winning propaganda films about the USA. I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbborness of the film maker. And ranveer singh being my favourite performance. So secure. if I as a filmmaker have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar. But significant film.!”

Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness Dhurandhar 2 in theatres on March 19.