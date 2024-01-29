Anuv Jain: Not everything has to go viral to be successful

Anuv Jain's songs are a big hit on social media and among today's generation, which he credits to his "minimalist approach" to songs. "But the thing is, songwriting is anything but minimal, it's very complicated," he adds. Singer Anuv Jain

While the singer-songwriter's songs generate a lot of reels, which has become a kind of indicator for success for artistes, but Jain has mixed views about it. He shares, "Number of reels is an important indicator of how well a song is doing. However, not everything has to go viral for it to be successful. I have some songs which didn't generate reels, but people shared them because they loved them and they have millions of views."

For the Gul and Baarishein singer, life hasn't changed a lot since he achieved fame. "It's been pretty much the same. I am still the same guy. I wake up and my mom tells me to go and get bread. The day I get up late, there is a storm in the house! It's just that my career has become crazy of late. What I was doing four years back (he handled his family business) is so different from where I am in life right now. The people who listened to my music have changed my life," says Jain, who recently released his song Antariksh.