Actor Archana Puran Singh presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, has become synonymous with title. Now as rumours of her co-star Kiku Sharda leaving the show pick up wind, Archana has intervened and silenced these rumours. Archana Puran Singh says Kiku Sharda is very much part of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Several reports claimed that Kiku, who plays several characters on Kapil Sharma's comedy chat show, has quit the show and is joining Ashneer Grover's reality show instead.

According to other reports, there was a rift between Kiku and co-star Krushna Abhishek, which also contributed to Kiku's decision to exit.

Also Read | Duets, comedy, and Kapil Sharma: Inside special screening of The Great Indian Kapil Show for visually challenged fans

While Kiku remained unavailable for comment even after multiple attempts, Archana stepped in and told HTCity, “There is absolutely no truth in these rumours.”

She reiterated that the show, whose cast has seen several ups and down internally within the production, is very much united.

“Our cast and crew are one big, happy family. And will always be so,” she told us.

About Kiku and Abhishek's argument

A couple of days back, a BTS clip from the sets of Kapil Sharma's show had gone viral on social media. In the video, Kiku and Abhishek were having a disagreement.

Kiku was seen saying, "Timepass kar raha hu? (Am I doing time pass?)" and Krushna replying sharply, "Toh phir thik hai aap kar lo. Main jata hu yaha se. (Ok, then you do it. I am leaving)" Kiku responded, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lo na pehle. (The thing is if I have been called, then I might as well finish it)".

About Ashneer Grover's show

It was reported that Kiku is leaving Kapil's show and will be seen as a contestant in Rise & Fall, which is hosted by Ashneer Grover. The reality show features a diverse lineup, including Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Akriti Negi, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaaz Patel, among others.While Kiku is indeed joining another show, seems like his exit from Kapil's show is nothing but a hoax.