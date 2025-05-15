Are BTS’s Seok Jin and Tom Cruise teaming up for a variety show episode? Here's what you need to know

Hollywood and K-pop crossovers are nothing new, but this one might just top them all. Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise has teamed up with BTS’s Kim Seok-jin, for what looks to be a major promotional appearance ahead of Cruise’s newest MI film. BTS’s Seok Jin and Tom Cruise

Cruise, who arrived in South Korea on May 7 to promote Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, has reportedly filmed an episode of Jin’s variety web series Run Jin, an offbeat show where the BTS vocalist takes on various challenges and activities outside of his idol life.

According to Soompi, a representative from HYBE said, “Tom Cruise recently participated in a filming for Jin’s web variety show Run Jin. The episode will be revealed at a later date.” As per their reports, a representative from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning also confirmed the appearance, stating, “Tom Cruise had filmed for Run Jin. The footage will be released soon via the channel.”

The collaboration has immediately sparked buzz online, with fans of both BTS and the Mission: Impossible franchise eager to see what kind of chaos (or chemistry) unfolds when Jin and Cruise share the screen. While there are no details yet about what the episode will include, viewers are expecting a mix of lighthearted entertainment and, knowing Jin, a few unexpected twists.

Cruise in Korea

This isn’t Cruise’s first brush with Korean variety shows. In 2018, he appeared on Running Man with co-stars from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, showing a clear willingness to engage with local media and audiences in his international promo tours.

Now, all eyes are on Run Jin as fans wait for the episode to drop. If this turns out to be more than a one-off, it could mark a new era of collaboration between two global entertainment giants.

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

As for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the film is set to release in Korea on May 17. The eighth instalment in the long-running franchise promises the usual high-stakes espionage, globe-trotting action, and, of course, Tom doing things most humans wouldn’t dare attempt. Between rooftop stunts and variety show antics, it seems that Tom really can do it all — and with Jin by his side, there might be a few surprises yet to come!