Are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda headed to heartbreak hell? Here's the scoop

If there's one Bollywood pair we did not think would break up, it's actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The couple has been at the centre of speculation for quite a while at this point — netizens have noticed their playful comments on each other's posts and have left no stone unturned, no threads left unconnected when it comes to their connection. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda spotted

Unfortunately, some things don't last as much as we would like them to. While the couple's chemistry was insanely undeniable, a source close to both recently confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that they have gone their separate ways, bringing an end to their alleged romance. The break-up was said to be amicable and both remain friends. Neither party has officially confirmed the breakup, but netizens quickly noticed the growing distance between them through their online activity.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda

Siddhant is one of the newer faces of Bollywood. He has starred alongside Deepika Padukone in their romance/drama Gehraiyaan (2022) and Ananya Panday in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) — his performances in both were loved by all. Rumoured ex-girlfriend Navya is an entrepreneur and the host of podcastWhat The Hell Navya?

While fans may be understandably disappointed by the news, it's clear that both seem to be focusing on what's next in their careers. As Siddhant continues to make waves in Bollywood, we eagerly wait to see what Navya has in store for her fans after her popular podcast.