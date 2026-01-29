Arvind Vaidya wins a Padma Shri; Veteran actor says, ‘I miss my friends and mentors’

Conferred with a Padma Shri this year, actor-theatre stalwart Arvind Gopal Vaidya says, “My phone has not stopped ringing since the announcement of my very first Padma award.” Actor Arvind Vaidya

The veteran, known for his roles in over 100 TV shows including Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and currently as 'Bapuji' in Anupamaa, is overwhelmed by the honour.

“'Bapu, bapu mil hi gya,' or ‘der se sahi mila toh’…but everyone back home in Ahmedabad is elated," he shares. "I too feel it's a bit late because all the people who stood by me, people who were the reason that I got into this field, unn mein se abhi koi nahin hain. He is no longer here to share my big day. Uss time se koi nahin hain except my wife, as she too has been there in my thick and thin. I remember the very first play I directed, Paritran in 1967, where I earned a grand total of seven rupees only she was with me.”



Being a Marathi, he recalls the early challenges of his career. "Being a Marathi, I didn't know Gujarati bol hi nahin ata tha." He credits his best friend and his Guru, Jashwant Thaker, the key figure in establishing the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA), “All these people have not only given me work but taught me the nuances of theatre and acting, I miss them."

The 85-year-old actor, who has devoted 60 years to his craft, notes a change in pace. “Today I feel it’s more of a balancing act. I remember getting a small fee as a very young actor. This award came when I was 85 after decades of work in theatre, films, and TV. Today I am more comfortable with TV, but my love for theatre is intact. My wife doesn't allow me to take too much stress for work, and my son wants me to relocate to Atlanta, Georgia, but as it’s said, ‘You cannot take an actor out of a man.’ I think that man is me. Agar acting nahin karunga toh mein khatam, mein zinda hi nahin rahunga.”

From learning to teaching and opening his own institute, Natya Sampada, Vaidya’s career is full of memorable moments. He recalls how Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched his play in the 1970s and later recalled it while he was a Chief Minister of Gujarat, saying, ‘Maine Arvind Vaidya ka ek play dekha tha vaisa natak maine dekha nahin.’

“That has been a most memorable moment, and now this award. It made me overwhelmed and happy, ghar mein toh bache logon ka celebration ruka hi nahin from that day," he says. "Now I am waiting to get a letter with details about when and where I have to reach. Apna Padma Shri lene kab lene jana hain yeh pata chalega.”



