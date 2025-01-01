Aryan Khan celebrates New Year 2025 with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi in Mumbai

Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been making waves once again, this time for his appearance at a glamorous New Year’s bash. The event, hosted by Aryan’s own brand, saw him arriving in style alongside his rumoured girlfriend, Brazilian model and actor Larissa Bonesi. The duo’s entrance was captured by paparazzi stationed outside the venue, with photographs and videos quickly circulating online. Aryan Khan and rumoured girlfriend were spotted partying in Mumbai

As 2025 begins, Bollywood’s elite have welcomed the New Year with extravagant celebrations, and Aryan is no exception. He was spotted in the city with Larissa, attending a party that showcased his brand. Arriving separately but with their respective entourages, The 27-year-old and Larissa kept their interactions low-key and refrained from posing for photographers.

Aryan’s outfit for the evening exuded understated elegance. He donned a classic white T-shirt layered with a jacket, paired with black trousers and completed the look with stylish sneakers. Larissa, meanwhile, opted for a strikingly shimmery pink dress, complemented by a white jacket and silver heels. Despite their best efforts to avoid attention, Larissa, who has appeared in films such as Go Goa Gone (2013) and Thikka (2016) was briefly caught on camera arriving with friends, while Aryan, flanked by security, maintained a reserved approach.

The star-studded party was attended by several notable personalities as well, adding to the evening’s glamour. While the spotlight was firmly on Aryan and Larissa, the event itself appeared to be a celebration of Aryan’s growing presence in the entertainment world.

On the professional front, Aryan is gearing up for an exciting new chapter. SRK recently announced Aryan’s directorial debut—an untitled series set to stream on Netflix. Produced by Gauri Khan, the series promises a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of Bollywood’s film industry.

As Aryan continues to carve his own path both in and out of the spotlight, his recent public appearances and creative endeavours suggest he is ready to step into the limelight in his own unique way.