Who is Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend? Meet Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is rumoured to be dating Brazilian actor and model Larissa Bonesi. According to reports, the speculations of the two being a couple came to light after they were spotted together, and it is also said that they also follow each other on Instagram. However, neither Aryan Khan nor Larissa Bonesi have confirmed their relationship. Snapshot of Aryan Khan (left) and Larissa Bonesi (right). (Instagram)

As per the Economic Times, last year, Aryan Khan was seen attending DJ Garrix's concert with Larissa Bonesi, which led to rumours of their alleged relationship. The speculation intensified after a video of the two attending a past event was posted on Reddit and went viral on various social media platforms. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan's new photoshoot for Aryan Khan's luxury brand gets mixed reaction from fans)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Amid the rumours, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan also posted a picture with Larissa Bonesi on Instagram Story, and wrote, "You are a shiny disco ball and a beautiful angel wrapped into one, so happy meeting you!" Later, Bonesi reshared the picture in her Instagram Story and added, "Sunshine in a human form, a real Goddess you are Sussanne Khan. I am so glad to meet you, and what a pleasure to shoot something insanely beautiful together," reported the Indian Express.

On the work front, Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the web series Stardom. Recently, Aryan also collaborated with his father Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan for a commercial showcasing Dyavol X brand.

Aryan Khan also took to Instagram to share pictures from the commercial. Soon after the clothes from the brand were revealed, social media users pointed out its high prices and said that they were very expensive. One of the fans wrote, "Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do… Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega (Can you reduce the price to ₹1000 to 2000. I have to sell off my house in order to afford it).”

To this Shah Rukh Khan jokingly replied and said, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon! (They are not even selling me with a discount. Let me do something).”