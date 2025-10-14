‘Aryan Khan is excellent at mimicry’: Reveals The Ba***ds of Bollywood’s Sahher Bambba, recalls fun moments with SRK

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his much-awaited debut in the industry this year, not as an actor but as a filmmaker. The young director blew us away with his web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood , which offered a bold and exaggerated insight into the film industry. Actor Sahher Bambba, who portrayed the role of Bobby Deol’s onscreen daughter and Lakshya’s love interest, won hearts with her incredible performance as ‘nepo baby’ Karishma Talvar. Well, the actor has now opened up about her director Aryan and memorable moments with his father SRK behind the scenes.

In a recent chat with IANS at a fashion event, actor Sahher Bambba got candid about her director Aryan Khan. Talking about his personality and on-set vibe, Sahher shared, “He's very calm, yet extremely funny and mischievous. He brings a lot of fun to the set. Not many people know that Aryan is excellent at mimicry — give him any character, and he will replicate it perfectly.” Now that is news! After fun behind the scenes videos from The Ba***ds of Bollywood set, we are sure netizens would love a video dedicated to Aryan’s lesser-known mimicry talent.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan and the fun times they shared while shooting for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Sahher recalled, “Every moment I spent with Shah Rukh sir was special. I particularly remember partying at his house, dancing together to his songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Chammak Challo — those are memories I will always cherish.”

Before touching heights of success with Aryan’s show, and getting praised for her onscreen chemistry with Lakshya, Sahher made her acting debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The romantic drama, written and directed by Sunny Deol, marked Sunny paaji’s son Karan Deol’s debut in Bollywood.