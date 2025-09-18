Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi spotted at Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere — all about the Brazilian model

Aryan Khan has made his debut. Who is Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi? (Photos: Instagram) And irrespective of what the first rush of verdicts may be about his maiden directorial venture, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, it's definitely a moment. And so to mark it, the industry gathered together last night at Mumbai's NMACC for the premiere of the series. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, series villain Bobby Deol with his family, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia and the whole Khan clan — Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, were just some of the tier-A names that turned up to support Aryan's new chapter.

Now while there was clearly no dearth of star power, one lady in black seems to have entirely swept away the limelight — Aryan's rumoured romantic interest, Larissa Bonesi. The Brazilian model turned Bollywood actor turned up in a sleek all-black gown, briefly posed for the paps and headed on into the venue. Now while she may not have arrived with Aryan, the fact that she was there in the first place, was more than enough for the rumour mills to start churning again.

Now it's important to mention that neither Aryan nor Larissa have ever acknowledged this alleged romance. In the same breath, when the first look of The Ba***ds of Bollywood had dropped, Larissa had shared it to her Instagram stories with the caption, "Unstoppable, unmatched, and truly World’s #1! Proud is an understatement!". Aryan had later re-shared this story as well. So where did this all begin? It was when Aryan and Larissa were spotted together at a DJ Garrix concert. Coming back to Larissa'a professional portfolio, she has acted in films like Go Goa Gone (2013), Penthouse and Ghaati (2025) also featuring in music videos, such as Benny Dayal's Are U Coming and Vishal Mishra's Aao Naa.