As India-Pak tensions rise, desi K-pop community shows solidarity with Armed Forces; Sriya Lenka leads the way

India’s first K-pop star, Sriya Lenka, has come out in strong support of the Indian Armed Forces amid the ongoing conflict with Pakistan. The 23-year-old singer and dancer from Odisha, who is part of the South Korean girl group Blackswan, issued a statement applauding the bravery of Indian soldiers on her Instagram stories saying, “Proud of our Protecters, Jai Hind.” India's first K-pop star Sriya Lenka backs Indian Armed Forces

Sriya Lenka's IG story

Blackswan, known as the first non-Korean K-pop girl group, rose to global fame with their debut album That Karma in 2023. While the band primarily sings in Korean with a mix of English, each member brings unique cultural roots to the group. For Sriya, it’s a blend of Indian classical dance and contemporary styles that has helped her carve a distinct identity in the global K-pop space.

Indian K-pop community stands in solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces

Her message resonated far beyond the K-pop fandom, striking a chord with the wider Indian online community. Since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, social media has seen a wave of solidarity posts from K-pop fans, many voicing strong support for the Indian Armed Forces.

With misinformation running rampant, the K-pop community’s quick digital mobilisation has added a surprising but welcome force in India’s information war as several Indian K-pop fan accounts have also joined hands to spread empowerment across social media platforms.

As celebrities continue to issue public statements in support of the military, Sriya’s heartfelt message not only reflects national pride but also shows how cultural icons can rally communities during tense times.