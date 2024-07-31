Avocado Day special | I’m a huge fan of the classic avocado toast: Rithvikk Dhanjani

On Avocado Day, actor Rithvikk Dhanjani tells us he first fell in love with this powerhouse superfood about six years ago, thanks to his sister’s guacamole dip. He recalls, “I had no idea that it was made out of avocados. I called it chutney and said, ‘this hari chutney is amazing! I need to eat this every single day’. That was when I got hooked on avocados.” Actor Rithvikk Dhanjani enjoying an avocado-based meal

Dhanjani incorporates avocados into his meals almost daily, often enjoying them on toast. “It is one of my favourite things to eat at all times, anywhere, any place,” he shares adding, “I’ve been a huge fan of the classic avocado toast, but in the recent times, I have really started enjoying and experimenting a lot more with some extra toppings like a little bit of hummus, sometimes a bit of feta cheese and some sundried tomatoes. You add anything on an avocado toast, it’s just brilliant.”

Ask him about his go-to seasoning and he reveals, “I mostly opt for south-west chipotle sauce.” But despite his love for avocado toast, Dhanjani’s shares that his favourite recipe remains the guacamole dip that first introduced him to the fruit. “It just hit the right cord and the right emotion,” the 35-year-old says.

On why he digs the fruit, the actor says, “You can make a main course with avocadoes, prepare an appetizer or turn it into a dessert, and it will still be tasty. That's what I love about it." He continues, "I’ve always had avocados in savoury dishes, never in sweet. But I definitely wouldn’t mind trying.”

Dhanjani claims his love for avocadoes conquers all pros and cons. "I know it’s a good fat source, but even if they were the most unhealthiest thing, I would still eat them every single day,” he wraps up.