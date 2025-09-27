Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma trailer disappoints, but fans love Shraddha: ‘Iss Meena Kumari ke liye…’

Last night, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films hosted a grand launch for the trailer of Thamma, the next instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe which began with Stree (2018). Lead star Ayushmann Khurrana was there, but his co-star Rashmika Mandanna had to give the trailer launch a miss because she was attending 2025 Milan Fashion Week. Much to the surprise of fans, internet’s beloved Stree Shraddha Kapoor joined Ayushmann at the event with a special announcement. Well, the trailer of Thamma received underwhelming response from fans on social media, but netizens can’t get enough of Shraddha in a red hot saree and her choti. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Shraddha Kapoor

The trailer of Thamma begins by Rashmika Mandanna telling Nawazuddin Siddiqui that he’s a ‘betaal’ who was created to protect the earth and its human beings. But Nawazuddin decides to rebel, drink blood and create an army of ‘betaals’. Hence, he is locked away. But many years later, he is found by Ayushmann Khurrana. It is then revealed that Ayushmann has turned into a ‘betaal’, who is distraught that his life as a human is now over, his ambitions are dead and he will never be able to eat rajma chawal again. Also, there is a love story in the background but we don’t witness much of it in the trailer. Well, netizens are not too happy.

Reviewing the trailer of Thamma, a netizen shared, “Wtf was it yrr....i genuinely thought it would be passion driven...adhiktar time of the movie would revolve around wahi sb mein rajma chawal kaise khaunga ab...meri life mere ambition.... waahiyaat..total let down...kab tk aur wahi middle class jokes pr chalti rhengi yeh cringe genre....abhi bas Shraddha ke Naagin se umeed hai...woh bhi yhi baketi hui toh khtm hai😭😭,” whereas another comment read, “Can someone get Rashmika a diction coach and/or a speech therapist! She's taken a vow to never fully open her mouth when speaking Hindi. Who wants to hear her mumble on the big screen?” A netizen claimed, “This was quite underwhelming ngl. The humour and the setting is similar to every other maddock movies. When they first announced this movie, I was expecting that Ayushman would be playing a dracula. I can imagine Ayushmann in a cranky dracula role who wakes up from his long sleep and is trying to fit into a modern world. That would have been so much better,” whereas another opined, “Its not mind blowing but i know it will work. If its not broken dont try to change it. It's like all variation of paneer.... masala, butter masala, kadhai, makhani.” But Shraddha’s look at the trailer launch did impress many.