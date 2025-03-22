Bada Naam Karenge actor Jameel Khan comments on the 'adulteration' of the OTT medium: Every medium has its...

Actor Jameel Khan feels the phase he is in at this point of his career came after much effort. The Gullak actor who played a progressive dad in Sooraj Barjatya’s web show Bada Naam Karenge recently, says, “The way things are in the industry surely challenging, jo mil raha uss mein se best I am picking up. Everybody wants to make the best for themselves, the only thing I have in mind is to work with good makers.” Actor Jameel Khan

Jameel, who will be seen next in crime thriller series Mandala Murders, where he will shed his paternal image completely, feels that OTT platforms are facing “adulteration” just like films did: “No doubt every medium has its share of adulteration and OTT, too, is facing the heat, be it budget cut or dearth of stories, something similar that films have been going through. I, too, like many actors have been facing unprecedented requests to adjust but that’s not always possible. Andhadun paisa diya gaya logon ko when OTT took off, but if we work like machines the quality will suffer. Still, I feel OTT will pass the test as you don’t need to draw and earn unfathomable numbers on box office,” he says.

Jameel is happy to have finally got to explore more roles. He adds, “Abhi tak jo bhi kaam ho raha tha, happened because of its own reasons. Bada Naam Karenge gave me the chance to play a father that had no similarities with Santosh Mishra (from Gullak). I would like to mention that it was never a conscious decision to think on the lines of image change as character roles are surely getting a lease of life on OTT