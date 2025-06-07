Badshah defends his ‘make babies with’ tweet for Dua Lipa, calls it a compliment; trolls say ‘wahiyat cover-up’

On June 6, at 4 am in the morning, Indian rapper Badshah shared a tweet, which simply read: “Dua lipa ❤️.” While some thought this was a post expressing admiration for Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa, others wondered if Badshah is hinting at a collaboration. A hopeful fan even asked, “Are you making a track with her bhai ? 🤩🤯.” But Badshah’s unexpected answer left several irked when the rapper replied, “Id rather make babies with her bro.” Within hours, he became fodder for trolls across the internet, who slammed Badshah for his inappropriate remark. Badshah and Dua Lipa

Badshah's post for Dua Lipa

Badshah was brutally trolled online for his ‘make babies with’ tweet for Dua Lipa. For instance, a social media user claimed, “EWWWWW what a creep. Women really cant catch a break online or IRL,” whereas another disgusted internet user wrote, “WHAT'S WITH THIS "HAVE BABIES" JOKE? How can you say that and not be so disgusted with yourself you want to bathe!” Another troll shared, “Cringe why acting like a nibba no class agh🤮🤮🤮.” Well, Badshah has now hit back at the trolls with a new tweet. Defending his earlier post, the rapper wrote: “I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai.”

Badshah probably thought this was a befitting response. However, netizens are now trolling him even more, mocking his ‘cover up’. One such internet user stated, “Kaisa wahiyat cover-up tha bhai,” whereas another wrote, “ur comment about dua lipa was not just offensive it was downright cheap pls spare us the act of playing saint now.” An angry tweet read, “Wtf... that is sexual harrasment in the most explicit terms, Badshah,” while another comment said, “That was a clever way to defend and hide your crude remarks about wanting to get another woman pregnant. Grow up, weirdo!” Agreeing, a social media user shared, “Bhai cover up thik se karliya karo 😭.”

What are your thoughts on Badshah’s unconventional ‘compliment’ for Dua Lipa?