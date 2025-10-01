BB 19 | Awez Darbar Warns Baseer Ali, SLAMS Shubhi Joshi: How can I cheat Nagma when I wasn’t dating her

Awez Darbar found himself at the center of swirling controversy after Baseer Ali made shocking allegations about him cheating on girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar on Bigg Boss 19. The influencer, who recently got evicted from the reality show, spoke to us exclusively and revealed that all claims are false. He also reacted to ex-Splitsvilla contestant Shubhi Joshi’s claims about his personal life. Awez Darbar interview

Dismissed the allegations, Awez said, “Baseer has a habit of playing the victim card and making random statements without proof. First, he said I was cheating on Nagma, then he dragged Shubhi into it. None of it makes sense.” He further added, “How can I cheat on someone when I wasn’t even dating at that point?” Awez clarified the timeline of his relationship with Nagma, stating, “For nine years, I didn’t date anyone. In the 10th year, when I reconnected with Nagma, it was more of a trial phase, which she has openly discussed on the show. We weren’t officially dating then, so where does cheating even come in?”

The actor, still shocked by his sudden exit, questioned Shubhi Joshi’s claims and sudden involvement, suggesting she’s trying to use his name to enter the game as a wildcard. “Shubhi is clearly trying to capitalize on my fame. She knows the kind of attention Bigg Boss brings, and suddenly she wants to enter as a wild card contestant. It’s a strategy — step on me, create noise, and grab the limelight. But people are smart enough to see through it.”

Awez further expressed his feelings about the impact such claims made on Nagma, saying, “I really feel sad about how Nagma was affected by all of this, even though she was very strong and I am very proud that she handled the whole situation so maturely.” Ask him what his marriage plans are, the influencer says, “We will plan soon. We will surely share a good news soon.”

Awez also mentioned how Baseer targeted him in the game without valid proofs and how his team has been active outside. “I only found out what happened after I left the show. If his team continues spreading false allegations, I’ll put everything out there. I’ve stayed silent for long, but not anymore,” said Awez.