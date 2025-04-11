Menu Explore
Did you know before replacing Shivaji Satam, Parth Samthaan played another popular character in CID? Actor reveals

ByVishakha Pandit
Apr 11, 2025 09:47 AM IST

Amid mixed reactions to Parth Samthaan replacing Shivaji Satam in CID, the actor recalls his fun experience of playing another popular CID character

Internet has been abuzz over the last few days, with the news of Parth Samthaan replacing senior actor Shivaji Satam on the popular TV show, CID, drawing mixed reactions. While Parth’s fans are looking forward to seeing him in the role of ACP Ayushman, diehard loyalists of the crime series are ruing the death of ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji.

Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan

But guess what? Before donning the ACP’s hat, Parth has already played another popular character from the show. That too, years ago!

During his college days, Parth and his friends enacted a scene from the show, and he played Inspector Daya (played by actor Dayanand Shetty) in it: “I played Daya, thanks to my height. I even did the ‘Daya, darwaza tod do’ scene. Woh alag baat hai ki iss case mein Daya se darwaza ek baar mein nahin toota (laughs).”

Recalling the experience, he adds, “It was fun, especially since we were all non-actors at the time. Even the guy who played a dead body couldn't remain still or control his laughter. Basically, we were just trying to enjoy.”

Parth has said that he initially had reservations about playing an ACP. Ask him about and he says, “I am trying my best to not get stereotyped in any category. Before CID, I did have a few offers to choose from, but I wanted to play something exciting. While television has a lot of scope, I did not want to repeat the same characters.”

So, how was his initial meeting with the rest of the cast, who have been part of the show for many years now? The 34-year-old replies, “The best part about the show is that they have a common make-up room. From senior actors playing ACP Pradyuman and Inspector Daya to actors in minor roles, everyone gets ready in same room.”

He further shares, “Meeting the cast was overwhelming. Many of us have grown up watching this show and now, I am a part of it. It feels surreal.”

News / HTCity / Cinema / Did you know before replacing Shivaji Satam, Parth Samthaan played another popular character in CID? Actor reveals
