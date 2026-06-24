Bhushan and Binod’s Panchayat moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar on 'cloud nine'

Actors Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, best known for their Bhushan aka Banrakas and Binod in popular OTT show Panchayat, are on cloud nine after their recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in New Delhi.

Actors Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meet in New Delhi and (inset) still from OTT series Panchayat(Photos; Instagram)

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After PM shared the video on his social media with a caption ‘Binod se kuch batein’ and show’s title track tune by musician Anurag Sakia playing in the background, they are flooded with congratulatory remarks from industry people and fans. Modi was heard saying, “Panchayat sunta hai ki nahi sunta hai?”

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{{^usCountry}} Calling the moment surreal, Durgesh says, “Truly, it is magical ek sapna sa, when he passed by me. Mere liye toh wahi kafi tha, but when he said, ‘Binod, sunn raha hai tumhari?’ We started laughing. Itna acha laga that the dialogue, which is on everyone’s lips, was spoken by our PM, and that too in his own style.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling the moment surreal, Durgesh says, “Truly, it is magical ek sapna sa, when he passed by me. Mere liye toh wahi kafi tha, but when he said, ‘Binod, sunn raha hai tumhari?’ We started laughing. Itna acha laga that the dialogue, which is on everyone’s lips, was spoken by our PM, and that too in his own style.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ashok says in his show style, “Humen to sab Binod hi keh kar bulate hain. Now, with PM sir calling with my character name and posting it on his Instagram is no lesser than a big award. My parents, friends and co-artistes are very happy. Show creator Arunabh Kumar and actor Sunita Rajwar were also present. It became a golden moment for us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashok says in his show style, “Humen to sab Binod hi keh kar bulate hain. Now, with PM sir calling with my character name and posting it on his Instagram is no lesser than a big award. My parents, friends and co-artistes are very happy. Show creator Arunabh Kumar and actor Sunita Rajwar were also present. It became a golden moment for us.” {{/usCountry}}

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Durgesh adds, “Such instances remind you that whatever work you have done has reached the right and best of people. I want to just keep on giving my all to my craft because kaun sa kaam kahan pahaunch raha hai, you never know.”

Currently shooting for the fifth season of Panchayat, in a rural location near Bhopal, Ashok says, “First the Binod memes and now this – what more can an actor ask for. I keep getting several tags and messages on WhatsApp with very funny memes from the show. It motivates me to work hard so my characters become bigger than me! Good work is coming my way.”

He will be next seen in Hrithik Roshan's production house show Storm which stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, and Saba Azad.

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Last seen in the digital film Kartavya, Durgesh, who is currently enjoying the recognition coming his way, wants to explore some urban characters soon. “I have done some very interesting characters set in small towns or villages, and I am very ready to explore some roles that change my slate a bit. Actor ko har tarah ka role mile toh hi maza hai,” he adds.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi ...Read More S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

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