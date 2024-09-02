Bhuvan Bam on influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: Hamare desh mein gadhe, ghode saath mein daud rahe hain

Bhuvan Bam recently crossed 5 billion views on his YouTube channel, and even after not having made a new content for it in the last nine months, the content creator turned actor is happy that people are still watching his videos. “It’s a great feeling. Who can ever think of such a massive number? It happened over the course of seven-eight years, and now it feels that ‘haan, kuch to khaas kiya hai’,” he says. Bhuvan Bam on influencer culture taking over acting jobs in Bollywood

While he is busy with his acting and writing career, the 30-year-old does miss creating content. “Of course, I miss it every day. Every day I think that today I will write something and post it, but the responsibilities have increased. There are so many topics that I have written half episodes on, but to complete them, I need to stop doing any other work and focus on this. But I don’t have that luxury in life now.”

Recently, actors Aahana S Kumra and Abhishek Banerjee called out how influencers taking over acting jobs have been affecting actors. Since Bhuvan comes from the online world himself, what’s his take on the issue? “I totally understand where they are coming from because the so-called ‘influencer culture’ has taken over. Any producer or OTT platform develops a bias in favour of them. And people are getting cast basis their number of followers. So, jo log bol rahe hain, wo ek hadd tak sahi bol rahe hain kyunki hamara format aur platform alag hai, way of approach towards content alag hai,” he responds.

Bhuvan adds, “I always say that hamare desh mein gadhe aur ghode saath mein daud rahe hain, aur gadhe thode se aage hi hain. And this psyche is true in every industry. Even today, people are introduced as ‘ye youtube se hai’ and you can see the bias. To find acceptance in this industry is very tough. Some people are finding work and those who aren’t, they are doing something digitally only. The eventual goal for anyone is to find an OTT project or a movie. So, the fight is to find work because perception to change nahi hoga.”